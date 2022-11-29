Excellence in Education Announcing New Partnership with NH Lodging and Restaurant Association

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Lodging & Restaurant Association Education Foundation (NHLRAEF) announces a new partnership with the New Hampshire Excellence in Education Awards (EDies).

In collaboration with the EDies Board of Directors, the NHLRAEF will be the main point of contact and will manage communications, vendor relations, and organization of the EDies Awards Ceremony on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown Manchester, Manchester, NH.

“This new partnership is quite exciting for our organization. We take great pride in being part of the educational landscape of New Hampshire and are thrilled to expand our participation in working with the EDies and celebrating all of the incredible, hardworking educators in our state,” stated Amie Pariseau, executive director, NHLRAEF.

Angel Burke, co-chair, EDies, said, “We are excited for the possibilities inherent in the partnership with the NHLRAEF and look forward to the next era of recognizing excellence in New Hampshire Education. Granite state educators give a tremendous gift to our students and communities; the EDies seeks to recognize those efforts each year.”

“We are thrilled with the energy and creativity NHLRAEF brings to the table in our dynamic partnership. New Hampshire educators deserve the best, and we are honored to join together in continuing our tradition of celebrating the phenomenal work being done around our state,” echoed Collette Flanders, co-chair, EDies.

Do you think your school deserves to be recognized as a School of Excellence in 2023? Get started by filling out the Intent to Apply form prior to December 15. Applicants will submit a written response to the Excellence in Education Board by January 14, 2023 to be considered as a school of excellence in one of our four categories, Elementary School, K-8 School, Middle School, and High School. More information on the application process as well as the Schools of Excellence Competencies can be found at https://www.edies.org/application-materials/ .