Police blotter: Gun shots reported on Amherst Street; reckless driver sought; fugitive faces new charges

MANCHESTER, NH — The following police reports were released by Manchester Police May 12-13.

Gunshots fired: On May 12, 2020, at approximately 7:30 p.m. Manchester Police responded to 329 Amherst St. for a report of a gunshot. Witnesses said they heard a single gunshot come from inside the building.

Police did find evidence of a gun fire inside, but no injuries. Police are still investigating. If you have any information regarding this incident, please call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

Erratic driver sought: Police are seeing the public’s help in a case involving a driver wanted in a police pursuit that unfolded shortly before midnight on May 12 before it was abandoned by police for public safety reasons.

At that time Manchester Police spotted a blue Ford Explorer driving erratically at the intersection of Milton and Laurel streets. The driver drove onto the sidewalk and ran over a yield sign. The officer turned on his blue lights and siren to stop the vehicle.

The driver stopped and attempted to exit the vehicle. He was ordered back inside at which time he started to drive away. As the officer pursued him, the driver increased his speed at times driving in excess of 90 mph. Police say the driver disregarded traffic signals, including running a stop sign and driving down a one-way street. Police decided to end the pursuit because it posed a threat to public safety. The vehicle was last seen northbound on Mammoth Road near Tarrytown Road.

Through their investigation, police determined that the license plate on the vehicle had been stolen. The surrounding area was canvassed for the blue Ford Explorer but it was not located.

The driver was described as a white male in his 40s with black/gray beard stubble on his face. If you have any information on this incident you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

Man already in custody faces new charges: On May 12, 2020, police arrested Kevin Paul, 41. He is charged with escape by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, working in cooperation with the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office, for his actions dating back to February 2020. At the time of his arrest, he was already being housed at the NH State Prison in Concord.

Paul was originally arrested in 1997 in connection with the murder of Epsom Police Officer Jeremy Charron. Over the years Paul has been charged and convicted of various other crimes. In September 2019 he was granted parole.

In early February, the Manchester Police Department, the NH Department of Corrections, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Marshal’s Service began an escape investigation regarding Paul. Paul’s required GPS tracking bracelet was no longer functioning. Paul had also failed to show up for a scheduled meeting with his parole officer and he hadn’t been seen at his residence in Manchester for several days.

On February 14, 2020, a parole violation warrant was issued. Through their investigation, police learned that Paul had left the state. On February 19, 2020, Paul was located and arrested by the United States Marshal’s Service in Copperas Cove, Texas.

Escape is a class B felony. Paul was scheduled for a video arraignment on May 13, 2020.

