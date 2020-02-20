NH fugitive who walked away from sober house arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas

CONCORD, NH – Kevin William Paul, 41, was arrested without incident Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Copperas Cove, Texas.

Paul, who was considered to be armed and dangerous, was being sought on parole violations stemming from his original conviction for attempted second-degree murder surrounding the 1997 murder of Epsom (NH) Police Officer, Jeremy Charron.

Paul was last known to be living at sober house on electronic monitoring in Manchester when he fled. An arrest warrant was issued by the State of New Hampshire Parole Board on February 14 and they requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at that time.

A vehicle registered to Paul was discovered parked at a Concord apartment complex on Feb. 18.

Ultimately it was the investigative efforts of members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in both Tennessee and Texas that led investigators to Paul’s location at an apartment in the 300 block of Northern Dove Lane in Copperas Cove, Texas. Once Paul was observed, members of the U.S. Marshals – Lone Star Fugitive Task Force moved in and arrested Paul without incident. Paul was transported to the Bell County Jail, where he will be processed and held as a fugitive from justice on the outstanding NH Parole Violation warrant.

U.S. Marshal, Nick Willard says, “I am very pleased that this very dangerous fugitive is back in custody

where he belongs. I cannot thank the many law enforcement officers around the State and around the Country enough who were willing to work tirelessly until Paul was safely in handcuffs.”