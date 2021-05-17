Congressional Roundup: WWII commemorative coins, broadband benefits, and lower energy costs

It’s May 17, 2021. Here are some recent updates from New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation

Shaheen and Hassan support commemorative coin to support National World War II Memorial

Last week, U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) joined Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD) to introduce the Greatest Generation Memorial Act to authorize the U.S. Treasury to mint coins in commemoration of the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. Proceeds from coin sales will go toward much-needed repairs and maintenance at the Memorial, and support commemorative and educational programming. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) also cosponsored the bill.

“For the millions of U.S. soldiers who served in World War II and the 400,000 who died, the National World War II Memorial is a monument to honor their sacrifice. This memorial helps educate generations of Americans about World War II and our nation’s achievements, and its crumbling granite must be repaired to ensure visitors continue to reflect and remember this historical milestone,” said Shaheen. “I’m proud to join Senator Rounds in introducing bipartisan legislation to create commemorative coins whose proceeds will finance critical repairs at the memorial, ensuring we continue to pay tribute to those who bravely fought to defend America during World War II.”

“As the proud daughter of a World War II veteran, I am glad to be a part of this bipartisan push to help honor the Greatest Generation and maintain the National World War II Memorial,” said Hassan.“The World War II Memorial is such a powerful tribute to the incredible sacrifices that these veterans made in order to defeat the Axis powers and keep Americans, safe, secure and free. I urge my colleagues in the Senate to pass this bipartisan bill.”

Full text of the bill is available here.

Senator Hassan Encourages Granite Staters to Apply for Federal Broadband Benefits

Last week, the Federal Communications Commission opened the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, which will help hard-working families across New Hampshire afford internet services and internet-connected devices. The program was created in last December’s year-end COVID-19 relief package.

As part of the program, eligible families can apply for a $50 per month reduction in their internet bill and a one-time $100 credit for buying an internet-connected device like a tablet, laptop, or phone. The program is open to families that qualify for programs such as Lifeline and free or reduced school lunch, as well as some families who experienced job losses or significant pay cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Access to broadband is a necessity in our modern economy, including for adults to work or search for a job, and for students to stay on top of their studies,” said Senator Hassan. “That is why this Emergency Broadband Benefit Program is so important, and I encourage all eligible Granite Staters to apply for this program that will lower their monthly internet bills.”

Granite Staters can visit getemergencybroadband.org for more information on who qualifies for the program and how to apply.

Kuster reintroduces bill aiming to lower energy costs

U.S. Representative Annie Kuster (D-NH) reintroduced the Community Energy Savings Program Act of 2021 (CESP) last week. According to Kuster, it would promote the expansion of clean energy projects in New Hampshire and across the country by providing low-interest financing to consumers and communities that want to make clean energy investments. The CESP Act was also introduced in the U.S. Senate last week as well, in an effort led by U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR).

“With New Hampshire communities already experiencing the negative impacts of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic highlighting the existing need for affordable energy solutions, policies to expand access to affordable, clean energy projects have never been more timely or essential,” said Kuster. “I’m proud to reintroduce the Community Energy Savings Program Act to lower the financial barrier for Americans who wish to finance energy efficient and renewable energy projects. This legislation will help to drive down energy bills for Granite State families, create new green energy jobs, and protect our environment by reducing carbon pollution.”

You can access the full legislative text here.