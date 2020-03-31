Police arrest man connected with two failed Monday robberies

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, Manchester Police arrested 31-year-old Jonathan Hayden on two counts of felony robbery.

Hayden’s arrest came following an unsuccessful attempted robbery at T&N Gas on Bridge Street at 11:30 p.m. on Monday and another unsuccessful robbery at 7-11 on Webster Street later in the evening.

The suspect’s description in both crimes was the same and officers spotted Hayden at approximately 2:40 a.m., confirming that he met the description of the suspect in both robberies.

Hayden will be arraigned today at Hillsborough Superior Court – North.