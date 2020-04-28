Police arrest man after he allegedly threatens woman with a gun

MANCHESTER, N.H. – At approximately 2 p.m. on April 27, Manchester Police responded to 51 Laurel St. after reports of a man threatening someone with a gun. The caller told police she was visiting the apartment building and was confronted by a man on the second floor. She told officers the man began asking her questions and they got into an argument. She reported that he pointed a gun at her and she started to leave. Then, she said the man followed her into the common area of the building and out onto the front steps, with the gun trained on her until she got into her car.

Police eventually found the suspect, 21-year-old Carlos Martinez, eventually charting him with alleged Criminal Threatening after further investigation.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on June 4, 2020 in Hillsborough County Superior Court – North.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.