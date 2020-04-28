Fourth member of gang wanted in Keene card shop burglary arrested in Farmingham

FARMINGTON, NH — The fourth member of a gang allegedly behind the February burglary at a Keene baseball card shop was arrested this week in Farmington, according to police.

Kodi Joy, 30, was arrested without incident in Farmington on Monday after a months-long manhunt in New Hampshire and Maine. He was brought to the Cheshire Superior Court in Keene for arraignment on a burglary charge and ordered held without bail.

Joy, along with Bo Rodden, 29, of Berwick, Maine, and brothers James Cahill, 33, of Kittery, Maine, and Joshua Cahill, 30, of Kittery, Maine, allegedly broke into The Dugout on Park Avenue in Keene on the night of Feb. 20 after trying to trick police, according to a Keene police statement.

Moments before the break-in, a member of the Joy, Rodden, and Cahill gang reportedly called 911 and told Keene police about an emergency situation at Cheshire Medical Center, which is off Court Street, police said.

That call was meant to keep officers away from the scene of the planned burglary, according to police. The store is less than three miles away from the hospital.

A short time after one of the alleged burglars put in the call about the phony hospital emergency, police received an alert from The Dugout Collection’s commercial burglar alarm, according to police. The four suspects allegedly took a substantial amount of merchandise, police said.

Police soon identified the car the burglars were driving, which had been reported stolen in Maine, police said. The suspects allegedly ditched the getaway car in Nelson and tried to light it on fire, according to police. Investigators found items in the burned-out car linking it to The Dugout burglary, according to police.

Investigators closed in on the suspect last month, arresting Rodden and the Cahill brothers in Maine, according to police. Those men are all currently being held without bail pending trial. Joy eluded police in March, but they caught up with him this week, according to police.

Police believe the group is responsible for similar crimes in New Hampshire and Maine.