Planning Board to deliberate on subdivisions and apartments on Pearl Street

City Works is a regular feature which endeavors to provide a preview of projects coming before the Planning Board, Zoning Board and Heritage Commission by posting agendas and relevant information to keep the public informed about what is happening.

ZONING BOARD HIGHLIGHTS

On July 8, the Zoning Board rendered decisions on the following cases. The meeting will be available on-demand.

, Ward 10 (ZBA2021-074), variance granted 210 Lowell Street, Neighborhood Business Zoning District, Ward 4 (ZBA2021-075), variance granted

PLANNING BOARD BUSINESS MEETING

The Manchester Planning Board will meet on Thursday, July 15 at 6 p.m. at City Hall in the Aldermanic Chamber. A full copy of the meeting agenda can be found here. If you would like to reference specific items in an application, more detail may be found on the City’s Building Regulations web page. The Planning Board will be rendering decisions on the following cases. These cases were originally presented at the July 8th meeting, the presentations are available on-demand.

S2021-003, Straw Road, R-1A, Residential One Family-Medium Density Zoning District. Applicant proposes to subdivide one lot of approximately 5.84 acres into four buildable lots in the R-1A Zoning District. T.F. Moran, Inc. for Stephen and Christine Duffley.

S2021-007, 7 Clement Street, R-1B, Residential One Family-High Density Zoning District. A subdivision application for the creation of two new buildable lots. Joseph M. Wichert, LLS for 39 Bremer Street, LLC

A subdivision application for the creation of two new buildable lots. Joseph M. Wichert, LLS for 39 Bremer Street, LLC SP2021-015 and CU2021-011, 180 Pearl Street, C-1 Civic Institutional Zoning District. A site-plan application to change the use of two existing buildings from professional offices to multi-family units, with associated site improvements. Also included with this is a conditional use permit application for a reduction in on-site parking from 62 spaces required to 46 spaces provided. Fuss & O’Neill, Inc. for 180 Pearl Associates, LLC.

ADMINISTRATIVE MATTERS

Chairman Dan LeClerc has announced his resignation from the Board as of July 15, 2021. As part of the meeting, the Board will elect new officers to fill the vacancy.