Sam Evans-Brown named new Executive Director of Clean Energy NH

CONCORD, NH – Clean Energy NH, the state’s leading non-profit clean energy advocate and educator, announced today that it has hired respected NH Public Radio reporter and podcast host Sam Evans- Brown as its next Executive Director.

Evans-Brown succeeds Madeleine Mineau, who has assumed a leadership position with a NH renewable energy business.

Evans-Brown joined NH Public Radio in 2010, serving as lead reporter on energy and environment issues. In 2016 he began work as host of Outside/In, a podcast and radio show about “the natural world and how we use it.” His work has won him several awards, including three regional Edward R. Murrow awards, one national Murrow award, and the Overseas Press Club of America’s award for best environmental reporting in any medium. Throughout his reporting career, Sam has covered a wide range of energy issues. Sam is a graduate of Bates College where he majored in Politics and Spanish.

“During nearly a decade covering the ongoing transformation of the energy system, it has become abundantly clear that a properly managed transition to a clean energy economy will give us a future that’s cleaner, cheaper, and more resilient,” said Evans-Brown. “I could not be more excited about taking an active role in bringing that news to people in the Granite State.”

The Clean Energy NH Board of Directors underwent an extensive search for the Executive Director position, interviewing experienced candidates from across the region. The Executive Director serves as the lead advocate for the clean energy and energy efficiency sector and directs vital programs and initiatives that will accelerate New Hampshire’s transition to cleaner and more efficient use of energy. Evans-Brown will work with Clean Energy NH’s 500+ business, municipal, and individual members, its 13- member Board of Directors and talented four-member staff, and a range of policymakers, stakeholders, and collaborators.

“Sam comes to the position with broad understanding of the clean energy opportunity for New Hampshire’s economy, impeccable communications skills to inspire the citizens of our state to seize this opportunity, and an infectious personal passion for the mission of CENH,” said Charlie Niebling, chair of the Board of Directors. “We are so excited for his leadership at such an important time in our state’s history, for energy, climate policy, and a healthy environment.”

Founded in 2003 as the NH Sustainable Energy Association, Clean Energy NH leads the state’s efforts in energy policy and regulatory reform, hosts numerous educational and outreach events throughout the year, and organizes the annual Local Energy Solutions Conference, attended by hundreds of energy leaders and now in its 12th year. It will be held October 8 in Concord. For more information, go to www.cleanenergynh.org.