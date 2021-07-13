See who’s running: Candidate Filing update for 2021 Manchester Municipal Election

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – July 12 was the first day of filing for those who would like to be on the ballot for the 2021 municipal election. See who filed for office so far. The filing deadline is July 23 at 5 p.m.

The list will be updated daily after 5 p.m.

Citywide Seats

Mayor

Alderman at Large

June Trisciani

Elizabeth Moreau

Board of School Committee at-large

Peter Argeropoulos

Ward 1

No filings today

Ward 2

Board of School Committee

Sean Parr

WARD 3

Alderman

Pat Long

Ward 4

Alderman

Nicole Klein-Knight

Christine Fajardo

Selectman

Thierry Lakutu

Board of School Committee

Leslie Want

Ward 5

No filings today

Ward 6

Alderman

Sebastian “Seb” Sharonov

Ward 7

Alderman

Ross Terrio

Ward 8

Selectman

Angel Brisson

Macy McNair

Ward 9

Alderman

Robert Kliskey

Clerk

Brian McCoy

Selectman

Joan Sullivan Flurey

Board of School Committee

Ben Dion

Ward 10

Alderman

Bill Barry

Moderator

Christopher Messier

Clerk

Heidi Hamer

Selectman

Jane LaPerle

Donna McQuade

Board of School Committee

Gary Hamer

Ward 11

Alderman

Normand Gamache

Andre Rosa

Board of School Committee

Brittany LeClear-Ping

Ward 12

Alderman

Board of School Committee