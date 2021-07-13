See who’s running: Candidate Filing update for 2021 Manchester Municipal Election

MANCHESTER, NH – July 12 was the first day of filing for those who would like to be on the ballot for the 2021 municipal election. See who filed for office so far. The filing deadline is July 23 at 5 p.m.
The list will be updated daily after 5 p.m.
Citywide Seats
Mayor
Alderman at Large
- June Trisciani
- Elizabeth Moreau
Board of School Committee at-large
- Peter Argeropoulos
Ward 1
No filings today
Ward 2
Board of School Committee
- Sean Parr
WARD 3
Alderman
- Pat Long
Ward 4
Alderman
- Nicole Klein-Knight
- Christine Fajardo
Selectman
- Thierry Lakutu
Board of School Committee
- Leslie Want
Ward 5
No filings today
Ward 6
Alderman
- Sebastian “Seb” Sharonov
Ward 7
Alderman
- Ross Terrio
Ward 8
Selectman
- Angel Brisson
- Macy McNair
Ward 9
Alderman
- Robert Kliskey
Clerk
- Brian McCoy
Selectman
- Joan Sullivan Flurey
Board of School Committee
- Ben Dion
Ward 10
Alderman
- Bill Barry
Moderator
- Christopher Messier
Clerk
- Heidi Hamer
Selectman
- Jane LaPerle
- Donna McQuade
Board of School Committee
- Gary Hamer
Ward 11
Alderman
- Normand Gamache
- Andre Rosa
Board of School Committee
- Brittany LeClear-Ping
Ward 12
Alderman
Board of School Committee
- Kenneth Roy