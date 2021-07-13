See who’s running: Candidate Filing update for 2021 Manchester Municipal Election

Monday, July 12, 2021Carol RobidouxCity Hall, Government, News0

MANCHESTER, NH –  July 12 was the first day of filing for those who would like to be on the ballot for the 2021 municipal election. See who filed for office so far. The filing deadline is July 23 at 5 p.m.

The list will be updated daily after 5 p.m.

Citywide Seats

Mayor

Alderman at Large

Board of School Committee at-large

  • Peter Argeropoulos

Ward 1

No filings today

Ward 2

Board of School Committee

  • Sean Parr

WARD 3

Alderman

  • Pat Long

Ward 4

Alderman

  • Nicole Klein-Knight
  • Christine Fajardo

Selectman

  • Thierry Lakutu

Board of School Committee

  • Leslie Want

Ward 5

No filings today

Ward 6

Alderman

  • Sebastian “Seb” Sharonov

Ward 7

Alderman

  • Ross Terrio

Ward 8

Selectman

  • Angel Brisson
  • Macy McNair

Ward 9

Alderman

  • Robert Kliskey

Clerk

  • Brian McCoy

Selectman

  • Joan Sullivan Flurey

Board of School Committee

  • Ben Dion

Ward 10

Alderman

  • Bill Barry

Moderator

  • Christopher Messier

Clerk

  • Heidi Hamer

Selectman

  • Jane LaPerle
  • Donna McQuade

Board of School Committee

  • Gary Hamer

Ward 11

Alderman

  • Normand Gamache
  • Andre Rosa

Board of School Committee

  • Brittany LeClear-Ping

Ward 12

Alderman

Board of School Committee

  • Kenneth Roy