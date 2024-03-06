Pappas secures federal funding for Manchester traffic signal, sewer upgrades

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D- NH-01) announced the first of two legislative packages to fund the government through fiscal year 2024 will include funding he secured for two projects in Manchester among others across the New Hampshire First Congressional District.

The first provides $850,000 to fund he Downtown Traffic Signal Infrastructure Improvements project, which will improve signal timing with active detection technology for the safety for both pedestrians and drivers.

The second, gives $959,752 to construct a new lateral drainage system for the northern central portion of the city stretching from McIntyre Ski area to the Merrimack River.

“Through our community-driven process, I am proud to secure funding in this legislation that will return federal dollars to New Hampshire to support our law enforcement and first responders, increase the availability of housing and child care, and modernize infrastructure,” said Pappas. “As this process moves forward, I’ll continue to work with New Hampshire community leaders as well as my colleagues across the aisle in Congress to address the needs of Granite Staters and ensure we don’t see a lapse in government funding.”

Other projects funded included the following.