Pappas secures federal funding for Manchester traffic signal, sewer upgrades

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D- NH-01) announced the first of two legislative packages to fund the government through fiscal year 2024 will include funding he secured for two projects in Manchester among others across the New Hampshire First Congressional District.
The first provides $850,000 to fund he Downtown Traffic Signal Infrastructure Improvements project, which will improve signal timing with active detection technology for the safety for both pedestrians and drivers.
The second, gives $959,752 to construct a new lateral drainage system for the northern central portion of the city stretching from McIntyre Ski area to the Merrimack River.
“Through our community-driven process, I am proud to secure funding in this legislation that will return federal dollars to New Hampshire to support our law enforcement and first responders, increase the availability of housing and child care, and modernize infrastructure,” said Pappas. “As this process moves forward, I’ll continue to work with New Hampshire community leaders as well as my colleagues across the aisle in Congress to address the needs of Granite Staters and ensure we don’t see a lapse in government funding.”
Other projects funded included the following.
- $1,666,279 for the Town of Londonderry to construct a new water and sewer facility required to extend water and sewer service to the Exit 4A area of Interstate 93. This area, which is currently under construction, is projected to attract 300 new residential dwelling units to the area, as well as new hospital and medical office space, new assisted living and nursing care facilities, as well as new commercial and office space.
- $1,000,000 for the Town of Wolfeboro to expand the existing Wolfeboro Police Department, ensuring it can fully meet the needs of the local community, law enforcement, and first responders.
- $885,180 for Mount Washington Valley Habitat for Humanity to support the development of new housing by providing for roadway construction, utility installation, well and waterline installation, and new drainage measures on the building site.
- $850,000 for the City of Portsmouth to construct two trailhead facilities and close existing gaps in popular multi-use paths, ensuring the safety of trail users.
- $810,000 for the City of Laconia to replace the Hill Street Pedestrian Bridge, which spans the Winnipesaukee River and is currently only able to hold up to 10 pedestrians at a time given its age.
- $750,000 for the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office to tie into the state radio system, improving the office’s ability to receive and respond to calls across areas of the district with weaker radio and cellular coverage.
- $586,000 for the Derry Police Department to procure body worn cameras, equip vehicles with in-car video systems, upgrade their facilities with cameras, and train officers of the use of these new technologies.
- $500,000 for the Greater Londonderry Granite YMCA to construct a new child care center within the Granite YMCA’s new full-service YMCA facility serving Derry, Londonderry, and Windham communities.
- $200,000 for the Town of Danville to build a police station for the Danville Police Department, helping the department to meet staffing and safety needs in the community.
- $77,000 for the Laconia Police Department to procure new technology for the Belknap Regional Accident Investigation Team, improving their ability to ensure public safety at large scale events including Laconia Bike Week and during busy summer months.
- $62,000 for the Bedford Police Department to procure body worn cameras, upgrade mobile command video systems, and make safety improvements at Bedford High School and Bedford Middle School.
- $57,000 for the Lee Police Department to upgrade their radio systems, ensuring they have up-to-date technology with WiFi capability and encryption ability.
- $42,000 for the Rye Police Department to procure new body worn cameras.