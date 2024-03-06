‘Our system of justice failed Vernon Hayford – and so many others in the Granite State’

O P I N I O N

Our systems of justice failed Vernon Hayford—and so many others in the Granite State. Tragically, this is just the most recent in a string of cases where we see a decades-long history of escalating violence but no true accountability or adequate interventions. The result was fatal.

Carrie Drake has a history of numerous vicious assaults with deadly weapons and attempted murder against a prior intimate partner, and she previously stabbed Vernon Hayford in 2020. A review of her criminal history shows that time and time again, her charges were dropped, pled down to far lesser charges, or she received suspended sentences for her extremely violent actions. Carrie Drake consistently breached the conditions of her bail and failed to seek court-ordered treatments, and yet little was done to hold her accountable and to ensure her victims’ or the public’s safety. There were multiple opportunities for the system to intervene before she escalated to the point of homicide.

“Domestic violence homicides are predictable and preventable. When interpersonal violence continues and becomes more severe, the outcome is so often that someone dies. Those who commit violence in our communities must be held accountable for their actions. Our systems must also enforce compliance with mental health and substance abuse treatments when they are a factor in domestic violence cases,” said NH Coalition Against Domestic & Sexual Violence Director of Public Affairs Amanda Grady Sexton.

Our hearts are with the victim in this case, and we hope that the systems—including prosecutors and the courts, as well as legislators who craft policies that are intended to protect the public—are willing to conduct intensive case reviews to determine how a person with a violent 18-year history was ever in a position to commit the ultimate act of domestic violence.

