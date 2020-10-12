Oct. 12 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 65 new positive results with 1 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, October 12, 2020, DHHS announced 65 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 1.2 percent. Today’s results include 45 people who tested positive by PCR test and 20 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 738 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are ten individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 47 percent being female and 53 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (22), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (10), Belknap (6), Grafton (3), Strafford (3), Cheshire (2), Merrimack (2), and Coos (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (12) and Manchester (1). The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.

No new hospitalized cases were identified. There are currently ­17 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. One of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 9,208 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 752 (8%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated October 12, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 9,208 Recovered 8,014 (87%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 456 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 738 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 752 (8%) Current Hospitalizations 17 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 295,921 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 31,543 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 48,888 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 874 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,500

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 10/5 10/6 10/7 10/8 10/9 10/10 10/11 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 717 736 834 1,063 1,053 979 633 859 LabCorp 184 1,413 1,163 824 970 712 1,230 928 Quest Diagnostics 1,673 747 1,902 1,199 1,311 1,367 2,713 1,559 Mako Medical 28 1 6 19 36 7 0 14 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 531 750 1,049 1,259 1,094 847 0 790 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 299 438 440 299 746 225 203 379 Other Laboratory* 57 166 252 208 236 160 116 171 University of New Hampshire** 3,795 4,210 1,864 6,222 3,783 2,858 0 3,247 Total 7,284 8,461 7,510 11,093 9,229 7,155 4,895 7,947 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 10/5 10/6 10/7 10/8 10/9 10/10 10/11 Daily Average LabCorp 2 6 13 9 10 11 3 8 Quest Diagnostics 16 15 37 26 36 15 2 21 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 3 14 10 7 9 1 0 6 Other Laboratory* 5 8 6 6 10 0 0 5 Total 26 43 66 48 65 27 5 40

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.