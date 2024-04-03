Noveletsky endorsed by former State Senator Giuda

GREENLAND, N.H. – Recently, former New Hampshire State Senator, Bob Giuda, announced in an open letter that he was supporting Hollie Noveletsky in her campaign for Congress against Chris Pappas.

In his letter, Giuda highlighted the many crises facing the US both internationally and here at home including “our dangerously weakened armed forces” as well as “the border crisis.” He emphasized that Noveletsky is, “By far the candidate most familiar with and best qualified to deal with the issues facing our nation.”

“Hollie is a true business and humanitarian leader whose approach to solving problems is desperately needed in Washington, D.C. Her education, experience, and success in each of her life’s endeavors is unparalleled, and will serve our state and nation far better than any other Congressional District 1 candidate,” said Giuda.

“I am truly honored to have Senator Giuda’s support in this race. As a veteran and State Senator he has provided great service to New Hampshire, and he understands the need for new leadership in Congressional District 1,” said Noveletsky. “Granite Staters are lining up in support of our campaign because we are showing that we are the only Republican in this race who will beat Chris Pappas in November and fight for New Hampshire in DC.”

Giuda’s endorsement joins these other recent endorsements.

John Guertin – Founder and CEO of New England Hospitality

Mike Houghton – President of Dowling Corp

Nick Perro – Owner of Perro Welding Services

Hon. Kim Rice – Former Speaker pro Tempore of the NH House of Representatives

Hon. Dick Gordon – Former NH State Representative

Laurie Mancincelli – Principal MTM Insurance

Billy Cuccio – Owner, Lobster Trap Restaurant

Bruce Theriault – Candidate for State Representative in Hampton

“I have known and worked alongside Hollie since 1999. Hollie is a ‘No BS’ kind of person and stands behind her word. She will fight on our behalf, and I strongly support her. I hope that you will do the same,” said Nick Perro in explaining why he was endorsing Noveletsky.

“Our team of supporters is growing by the day, and I am truly humbled by it all,” said Noveletsky. “Granite Staters are fed up with the double talk of career politicians and they want a change. I have a track record in business of keeping my word and getting the job done and I will bring that attitude to Washington DC on behalf of New Hampshire.”

Previous Endorsements:

Rochester Mayor Paul Callaghan

NH/VT Chapter Association of Businesses and Contractors (ABC)

Josh Reap – President of NH/VT Association of Builders and Contractors (ABC)

Beth Varney — Conservative Activist, Alton

Peter Varney — NH State Representative, Alton

Stephen Capone – Owner Capone Iron

Lenny Severini – Owner Charles Leonard Steel Services

Joshua Cilley – President of American Steel & Precast Erectors

Gary & Mimi Thomas – Owners of NorthPoint Construction Management

Mike Stansbury – CFO NorthPoint Construction Management

Tim Gendron – President and Owner Tim’s Fabricators Inc

Joe Harding – Owner of Harding Metals

Kyle Reagan – CEO DECCO Inc.

Joe Campbell – President of North Branch Construction

Steven Chasse – President of SL Chasse Steel

The Lang Family – Owners of Lang’s Landscape Services Inc

Tara Tucker – Greenland Police Chief

Nicole Whitman – Welding Instructor from Nottingham

Erlon Jones – First Responder, Chatham