NH experiencing drought conditions, governor to convene Drought Management Team

CONCORD, NH — In response to the implications of winter’s low snowpack and current lack of rain, Governor Chris Sununu on Tuesday announced that New Hampshire’s Drought Management Team (DMT) will convene for the first time this year. The State Drought Management Plan requires the DMT to be assembled when the drought level reaches “moderate” (D1), which occurred on June 25. The last droughts the DMT was activated for occurred in 2018 and 2016, which reached “exceptional drought D4” in some parts of the state.

The DMT will meet July 9 at 2:30 p.m. via video conference.

For information about drought management in New Hampshire or the NH Drought Management Team, please see www.des.nh.gov/ organization/divisions/water/ dam/drought