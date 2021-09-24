NH Council for the Social Studies will host annual conference for social studies educators and professionals 

MANCHESTER, NH – The New Hampshire Council for the Social Studies (NHCSS) will host its annual conference on Oct. 25 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown. The conference provides professional development opportunities, collaboration, and connections among social scientists and educators in New Hampshire.

The conference registration fee is $85 and a membership to NHCSS is $15. To register, click here.

This year’s theme is Reunion and features Keynote Speaker Jaed Coffin, assistant professor of creative writing (nonfiction/fiction) at the University of New Hampshire. Attendees can also participate in breakout sessions hosted by professionals in a variety of fields throughout the state. We will be following all up-to-date guidance from DHHS and the hotel guidelines. We ask that everyone wear masks and will not be hosting lunch as has been done in previous years. The full event schedule is available on our website.

The NHCSS is dedicated to developing an active and informed citizenry by strengthening and supporting social studies education in New Hampshire through all parts of the social studies – civics, economics, geography, history, sociology, psychology, archaeology, anthropology and law.

To learn more, please visit http://www.nhcss.org.