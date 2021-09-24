Saturday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, with late afternoon and evening showers

Friday, September 24, 2021Carol Robidoux and Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Saturday’s Weather

Today will start out with some sun with spot afternoon showers and a thunderstorm towards evening.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 25 – Sept. 29

Today: Mix sun & clouds with an afternoon shower or thunderstorm High 75 Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: Periods of showers Low 60 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Sunday: Showers early with sunshine by afternoon High 74 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Clear Low 53 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny High 71 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 56 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 70 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & cool Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable

Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds with a chilly wind High 65 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & cool Low 49 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Canadian high pressure will bring early fall-like weather with cool nights and very pleasant days for the middle of next week.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.
Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 50s…except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.
Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!