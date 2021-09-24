Saturday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, with late afternoon and evening showers

Saturday’s Weather
Today will start out with some sun with spot afternoon showers and a thunderstorm towards evening.
5-Day Outlook Sept. 25 – Sept. 29
Today: Mix sun & clouds with an afternoon shower or thunderstorm High 75 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Periods of showers Low 60 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Sunday: Showers early with sunshine by afternoon High 74 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Clear Low 53 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny High 71 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy Low 56 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mix sun & clouds High 70 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy & cool Low 49 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds with a chilly wind High 65 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy & cool Low 49 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Canadian high pressure will bring early fall-like weather with cool nights and very pleasant days for the middle of next week.
Forecast for the White Mountains
