Saturday’s weather: Mix of sun and clouds, with late afternoon and evening showers

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.

Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 50s…except in the lower 50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.