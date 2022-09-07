MPD Under the Radar: Neighbor threatens South Mammoth Road woman after she reports his ‘illegal’ bird feeder

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what's going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

Aug.12, 3:21 p.m. – A man on Pine Street contacted police to report another man that was threatening him with a pipe.

The Pine Street resident said the other man was wearing a chain around his neck, was short, and seemed to always be around.

Additional information was not provided.

Aug. 12, 10:38 p.m. – Police intervened after a fight between a man living on Varney Street and another man who was his best friend.

The man was letting the best friend live at his house rent-free and had been for several months, but the best friend kicked him in the face twice.

After discussion with both men, alcohol and a heated argument led to the fight.

Additional information was not provided, no charges were filed.

Aug. 13, 2:06 p.m. – A resident of Lake Avenue said that their roommate had been texting them all day, threatening to beat them up and accusing them of stealing items.

After further investigation, police determined that no one actually felt threatened and advised both parties to leave each other alone.

Aug. 13, 3:37 p.m. – A man on Gold Street said he had been receiving threats online from an individual stating that he was currently in Ghana.

The Ghanaian, who says he is currently on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted List, says he would kill a woman if the Gold Street man didn’t open a safe.

The Gold Street man added that he believes one of the Ghanaian man’s associates is currently in New Hampshire and his phone might be bugged.

Police reached out to the Gold Street man’s wife who told police that it sounded like an overseas scam. Gold Street man’s wife added that it began when her husband gave money to a woman in Africa allegedly connected to medical bills.

Aug. 13, 10:05 p.m. – A man walked into a store on Hanover Street when he was followed by a man and a woman. The pair threatened the man with racial epithets and followed him out of the store, throwing a cigarette at his car.

It is unclear why the pair did this. The man said he would file a full report with police at a later time.

Aug. 15, 5:17 p.m. – A woman on South Mammoth Road said she has been getting threats from her neighbor every time she is outside her house. She believes the threats stem from video she took of the man operating a bird feeder despite an apparent rule that does not allow him to operate a bird feeder on his property.

Police advised the woman to seek a restraining order and advised both parties to stop interacting with each other.

Information on why the man was not allowed to use a bird feeder was not included in the report.