MPD Under the Radar: Hammer-wielding art thieves actually imaginary

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division. For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Feb. 7, 6:06 a.m. – A woman near the corner of Union Street and Green Street said she was robbed by several people. The people took cash and artwork and were in possession of guns and hammers, but did not use the guns or hammers during the theft.

There were no injuries according to the caller, who would not reveal the names of the suspects.

Near the end of the call, dispatch believed the caller may have been under the influence of an undetermined substance, as she became frantic and repeatedly stated “they sell crack.”

Officers investigated the scene and determined there had not been a robbery, but instead a disagreement between the woman and a friend. Additional information was not provided.

Feb. 8, 10:41 a.m. – A man called police to an apartment on School Street after his roommate locked the door and would not let him in.

The man had been living in the apartment since September. After talking to police, the roommate allowed the man to re-enter the apartment temporarily, saying he would obtain a restraining order later if needed.

Feb. 8, 5:40 p.m. – A man on Villa Street called police after his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend drove to his house in a white Toyota Camry and threatened him.

The man thought the boyfriend had a gun, but the boyfriend did not show or mention a gun during the encounter. However, the boyfriend had possessed a gun in the past according to the man.

When asked, the man was unsure what the boyfriend was threatening him about, explaining to officers that English is not his first language.

An investigation was opened into the incident.

Feb. 9, 7:28 a.m. – A 35-year-old man came into a hospital in the city with a laceration from what was believed to be a knife or a box cutter.

The man told the nurse that it happened 45 minutes ago at his house, but he would not say where he lived and said that he had already reported to police being assaulted, although officers later arriving on the scene could not find his call in any records.

The man got a ride to the hospital from his dad, officers were unable to find the dad at his workplace.

Additional information was not provided, an investigation was opened into the incident.

Feb. 9, 11:52 a.m. – A man from Wilson Street said he was having an issue with a mechanic. The man and the mechanic and the man disagreed regarding payment over fixing the man’s vehicle and the mechanic then tried to push him.

The man was told that the incident was a civil matter and was given advice how to file a suit in civil court.