BOSC members get update on Medicaid changes

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Wednesday, the Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) Finance and Facilities Committee heard a presentation on rule changes that are making it harder for the Manchester School District to receive Medicaid reimbursement.

Manchester School District Medicaid to Schools Coordinator Nick D’Agostino provided a presentation on the new rules the district faces as well as changes to the old ones.

D’Agostino told the committee that the district is facing new limitations and extra regulations for Medicaid reimbursement, such as limiting what licensed clinicians can approve and prohibiting guidance counselors and school psychologists from requesting certain reimbursements.

Licensed clinical staff must also now meet with rehabilitative assistant paraprofessionals every 30 days in order for Medicaid to continue reimbursing support services for students.

D’Agostino told the committee overall the new rules will create more work for district staff and likely see the district bring in less Medicaid reimbursement funding moving forward.

He also told the committee that political pressure should be placed on state and federal elected officials to reform the system and recognize the differences between Medicaid reimbursement for the general public and Medicaid reimbursement for schools.

At-Large BOSC Member and Finance and Facilities Committee Chairman Jim O’Connell voiced frustration specifically at the state level.

“These are federal dollars that should ultimately flow to the children of Manchester and their medical needs. Whether you want to presume benevolence or not, the fact is that rule changes are mudding up the gears and they’re coming out of the Department of Education here in the State of New Hampshire,” he said. “I think that’s very unfortunate, and I think taxpayers should be aware of the costs associated with (the rule changes.)”