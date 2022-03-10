Nashua police recover riot gun stolen from Manchester police cruiser, suspect in custody

MANCHESTER, NH – A Nashua man was arrested March 9 by Nashua police in connection with the Feb. 15 theft of a riot gun from a Manchester police cruiser.

Joshua Smith, 37, of Nashua, faces charges that include receiving stolen property, possession of a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and resisting arrest.

According to a narrative issued Thursday by Manchester police, the “less-lethal weapon system” was reported missing on February 15, 2022, after fellow officers responded to a call to aid an officer in need during a call in the area of Beech and Laurel streets.

Once that incident was resolved, an officer found that the hatch of their police cruiser was open and determined that the lock was faulty. It was at this time they realized that a Deftec 40 mm single launcher was missing from the back of the cruiser. This weapon is used with “soft-tipped projectile munitions,” also known as kinetic impact projectiles (KIPs).

Since the time of the theft, significant investigative efforts have been underway, police said, including the use of confidential sources and covert methods in an attempt to locate the property and apprehend those involved in the theft. Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, information was not made public at that time.

The cruiser was taken out of service immediately and issues with the lock are being assessed, police said.

The weapon was recovered by Nashua police on March 9 and Smith was taken into custody.