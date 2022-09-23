MPD arrests U.S. Marshalls’ “Fugitive of the Week” at Veterans’ Park

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Wednesday at approximately 4:40 p.m., Manchester Police arrested a man designated by the U.S. Marshalls’ Office as their “Fugitive of the Week.”

The man, 30-year-old Justin Hayes of Manchester, is a Tier 3 sex offender and had an active arrest warrant for failing to register. Hayes attempted to leave Veterans’ Park where he was spotted, but was ordered to stop. He did so and was taken into custody without incident in an alley off Chestnut Street.

Hayes was released on personal recognizance bail and has a court date scheduled for Oct. 21, 2022.