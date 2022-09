First Name

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police are looking for a local man believed to have stolen a motorized wheelchair.

The suspect, 22-year-old Devyn Smith-Gutierrez, is believed to have taken the motorized wheelchair from the area of Cedar and Pine Streets on Sept. 4.

The victim told police that the chair was worth $8,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.