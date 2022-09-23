NH Lottery breaks record

CONCORD, N.H. – This week, the New Hampshire Lottery broke its all-time single year sales record, reaching $536.5 million in total sales to date for Fiscal Year 2022.

The previous record came in Fiscal Year 2021, where the New Hampshire Lottery raised $519 million. Over the past five years, New Hampshire Lottery sales have jumped by nearly 60 percent, with an average of about $10 million per week across all games offered by the lottery.

“We are pleased to break our sales and revenue records this year, as our success directly benefits schools statewide,” said Charlie McIntyre, Executive Director, New Hampshire Lottery. “While we are proud of our accomplishments, we are never satisfied, and we will never stop working to meet and exceed our players’ expectations. Over the past year, as we worked to continuously engage current players and new audiences, we have launched countless new games, expanded and enhanced current offerings, introduced the state-of-the-art NH Lottery app, and have continued to build strong momentum with sports betting, all of which supports our ongoing efforts to maximize revenue for education.”

More information can be found at www.nhlottery.com/.