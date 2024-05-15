Manchester state representative resigns

CONCORD, N.H. – New Hampshire State Representative Ross Berry (R-Manchester) has announced his resignation from the New Hampshire House of Representatives. According to the New Hampshire House of Representatives website, the resignation became official on May 15.

In a statement obtained by the New Hampshire Journal, Berry informed House Speaker Sherman Packard (R-Londonderry) that he has moved to Weare.

Colin Booth of the Granite Post reported on May 14 that Berry was removed as chair of the New Hampshire House of Representatives Election Law Committee, which was confirmed in a letter obtained by the New Hampshire Bulletin where Democratic members of the Election Law Committee expressed their concerns over what they claim was a violation of House rules.

New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley released the following statement.

“Representative Berry resigned from the State House today in disgrace after he betrayed the trust of his colleagues on the Election Law Committee and the people of New Hampshire. Time and again, New Hampshire Republicans have blatantly abused their power in a desperate attempt to cling to their ever-slimming majorities — and Granite Staters have had enough. I hope we see Jon Stone, Ken Weyler, and Jess Edwards’ resignations next.”

Manchester Ink Link has reached out to Berry and New Hampshire House of Representatives Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm (D-Manchester) for comment.

Until the resignation, represented the 39th District of Hillsborough County, which includes Ward 8,9 and 6.

This brings the makeup of House to 199 Republicans, 194 Democrats, 2 Independents and five vacancies, with those vacancies unlikely to be filled given signups for the next term are set to begin in early June.

The other current vacancies came from the resignations of Tina Harley (R-Seabrook), Dan Hynes (I-Bedford) and the deaths of Sharon Nordgren (D-Hanover) and Arthur Ellison (D-Concord).

UPDATE 1:18 p.m., 5/15 – Berry has provided Manchester Ink Link with the letter he sent to the Speaker.