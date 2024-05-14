Wednesday’s weather: Passing shower, high of 72

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

Today is expected to be cloudy and cooler than yesterday, with a small chance of a brief shower and high temperatures in the low 70s.

Weekend Preview

For the weekend, expect temperatures to be slightly cooler than usual for the highs and somewhat milder than usual for the lows.

5-Day Outlook, May 15-19

Today: Not as warm with a passing shower. High 72 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Cloudy. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Occasional clouds accompanied by a brief shower. High 70 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 53 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Friday: Some sun & clouds. High 74 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 51 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Clouds with sunny breaks and cooler. High 65 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 52 NE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Some sun & clouds. High 69 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 50 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week is mainly dry with temperatures in the 70s.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured. There is a chance of showers in the morning, with showers becoming more likely in the afternoon. Expect highs in the mid-50s. Westerly winds will be 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. The chance of rain is 70 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured. There’s a possibility of showers in the morning, with showers becoming more likely in the afternoon. Expect highs in the lower 60s. West winds will be around 10 mph in the morning, then become light and variable. Wind gusts may reach up to 25 mph. The chance of rain is 70 percent.

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

