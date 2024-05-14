Wednesday’s weather: Passing shower, high of 72

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured. There is a chance of showers in the morning, with showers becoming more likely in the afternoon. Expect highs in the mid-50s. Westerly winds will be 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. The chance of rain is 70 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits will be obscured. There’s a possibility of showers in the morning, with showers becoming more likely in the afternoon. Expect highs in the lower 60s. West winds will be around 10 mph in the morning, then become light and variable. Wind gusts may reach up to 25 mph. The chance of rain is 70 percent.