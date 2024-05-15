‘Cats drop opener in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT. — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (13-20) fell to the Hartford Yard Goats (16-15) by a 9-3 final score at Dunkin’ Park Tuesday night. The Fisher Cats bullpen gave up seven runs in the game’s final three innings.

Starter Devereaux Harrison tossed five innings; Tuesday was the fourth time Harrison’s reached that mark in 2024. He scattered six hits, two walks and three strikeouts across the frames. Hartford scored two runs against the right-hander on a Yanquiel Fernandez two-run home run in the bottom of the third to tie Tuesday’s game at 2-2.

Hartford’s lefty starter Carson Palmquist (W, 4-1) allowed two runs on four hits in his six innings. Palmquist, the Eastern League’s strikeout leader with 52, struck out four and walked two.

Fisher Cats reliever Abdiel Mendoza (L, 3-4) gave up six runs, four of which were earned, in the bottom of the sixth before right-hander Trevor Clifton finished off the frame. After Clifton recorded one out in the seventh, righty Adrian Hernandez was called upon for the final 1 2/3 innings. Hernandez allowed one run on three walks and struck out four.

Outfielder Devonte Brown flared a two-RBI single in the top of the first off Palmquist to increase his hit streak to six games. The North Carolina State grad has a base knock in 9 of his 10 games played in May — in total 17-for-39 at the plate with seven runs scored and eight driven in.

The Fisher Cats struck right away in the top of the first. Leadoff hitter Michael Tuconi reached on an error, then shortstop Josh Kasevich and third baseman Alex De Jesus both singled. With the bases loaded, Brown fought an inside pitch into center field to score Turconi and Kasevich and put the Cats ahead, 2-0.

Fernandez’s home run tied the game at two before the six-run bottom of the sixth put Hartford ahead 8-2. New Hampshire scratched a run across in the top of the seventh. Catcher Zach Britton singled, then left fielder Gabriel Martinez and designated hitter Phil Clarke walked to load the bases. Kasevich came to the plate with two outs and watched four straight balls to score Britton, which cut the Hartford lead to five.

The Yard Goats’ last run came on three walks and a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth.

First pitch tomorrow between New Hampshire and Hartford is scheduled for 7:10 PM EDT. Southpaw Adam Macko (0-2, 4.50 ERA) takes the hill for the Fisher Cats, while the Yard Goats send right-hander Jerrod Cande (2-1, 3.81 ERA) for his seventh start of the season.

The Fisher Cats are scheduled to play 69 home games in 2024 at Delta Dental Stadium. After New Hampshire’s upcoming series in Hartford against the Yard Goats, the Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium to host the Somerset Patriots in a seven-game series, beginning on Tuesday, May 21.