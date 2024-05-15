City releases draft of updated zoning map

Wednesday, May 15, 2024 Andrew Sylvia Civics, City Hall, GOVERNMENT, Housing 0
Above: The city’s new proposed zoning map.

MANCHESTER, NH – This week, the City of Manchester’s Department of Planning and Community Development officially announced a draft of a new proposed zoning map for Manchester.

Efforts to update the zoning map and the city’s zoning ordinances have been under discussion since at least 2021 when the Manchester Planning Board released a new Master Plan for the city.

These changes are intended to bring the zoning map and ordinances in line with the new realities Manchester residents and businesses now face compared to the last update in 2001. Upon completion, this will be the fourth update to the city’s zoning ordinance, following the initial code establishment in 1927 and then updates in 1965 and 2001.

The Planning and Community Development Department has been seeking public feedback on the proposed changes, and is expected to host future community meetings to solicit further feedback on the changes between now and the finalization of the changes, which is expected to be put before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen near the end of 2024.

More information on the changes can be found here. The current zoning map can be seen below.

