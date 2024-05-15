Proposed Stebbins Center receives $1 million from NH Executive Council

CONCORD, N.H. – New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu announced on Wednesday that the New Hampshire Executive Council has approved $1 million in funding to assist the construction of the Mark Stebbins Community Center in Manchester’s West Side.

The community center honors the late Mark Stebbins, local philanthropist and CEO/Chairman of PROCON.

Initially the center was proposed to be placed next to Parkside Middle School, but neighbors voiced concerns over the impact to a community garden, added traffic and other issues. A new location for the community center was later revealed at the Kelley Falls residential community.

“By breaking down silos and bringing nonprofits together under one roof, the Mark Stebbins Community Center carries on the philanthropic legacy of Mark Stebbins and represents the very best of New Hampshire,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “I applaud the non-profit partners making this innovative vision a reality to better serve Manchester’s West Side. It’s all about the kids!”

“Today marks a significant milestone for our city as we express profound gratitude to Governor Sununu and the Executive Council for their unwavering support for the Mark Stebbins Community Center with the recent approval of $1,000,000 to fund this project,” said Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais. “This vital investment will support this important center for our families and children of our beloved West Side. With the collaboration of 30 nonprofit organizations, we are poised to create a transformative space, empowering our residents to thrive and flourish.”

Construction is set to begin in the Spring of 2025, with just under a dozen local non-profit agencies expected to provide local healthcare and community services to residents in the area.