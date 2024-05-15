Pappas recognized for bipartisanship efforts

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01) has been named by The Lugar Center – McCourt School Bipartisan Index as the most bipartisan Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives and third most bipartisan House member overall.

The Bipartisan Index measures the frequency with which a Member co-sponsors a bill introduced by the opposite party and the frequency with which a Member’s own bills attract co-sponsors from the opposite party.

He is also rated as one of the most effective members of Congress by the Center for Effective Lawmaking. In that report, which quantifies the proven ability of a member of Congress to advance their legislation through Congress, Pappas was rated the 12th most effective House Democrat and the 14th most effective overall in the 435-member body.

“Solutions to the challenges we face are not found at the political extremes. They are found in the middle when we put politics aside and put common sense first,” said Pappas. “In a deeply divided Washington, the only way to get things done and deliver results for Granite Staters is to bring people together, find common ground, and work across the aisle. That is how we do things in New Hampshire, and I will continue to work in a bipartisan fashion to break the gridlock and deliver solutions for our families, veterans, and small businesses.”

The honor has become common among New Hampshire’s members of Congress, with U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) being honored by the Lugar Center for her bi-partisan efforts in 2021 and several times prior to that.