May 16 Planning Board: Limited public hearing + business meeting

PLANNING BOARD LIMITED PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, May 16 at 6 p.m. and the following applications will be heard. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.

SP2021-033 (Amendment): 1000 Elm Street, Central Business District, Ward 3

The Planning Board will hold a compliance hearing to address a condition of approval regarding modifications to the exterior of the property currently under renovation.

CU2023-028: 195 McGregor Street, Amoskeag Millyard Mixed Use District, Ward 11

Applicant has submitted a conditional use permit application to allow a further reduction in required parking for an indoor amusement arcade.

PLANNING BOARD BUSINESS MEETING

The following applications will be discussed during a business meeting:

S2024-004: 46 South Taylor Street

46 South Taylor Street S2024-005: 200 Brock Street

200 Brock Street SP2024-009: 959 Elm Street

The Planning Board also met on Wednesday, May 1 and the following applications were decided. If you missed the meeting, it is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.

S2024-003: 1415 Elm Street, Application approved.

1415 Elm Street, SP2024-006: 25 Harrison Street, Application approved.

25 Harrison Street, PDSP2022-002 Extension: Properties between Smyth Road and Radburn Street, Application approved.

Properties between Smyth Road and Radburn Street, SP2023-002 Extension: Property between Orange Street and Pearl Street, Application approved.

ZONING BOARD UPDATES

The Zoning Board met on Thursday, May 9 and the following variances were requested. A recording of the meeting is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.