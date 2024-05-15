2 men face ‘criminal restraint’ charges after woman reports being held at gunpoint against her will

Wednesday, May 15, 2024 Manchester NH Police Department Civics, Police & Fire 0
Wednesday, May 15, 2024 Manchester NH Police Department Civics, Police & Fire 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Manchester NH police cruiser
Manchester NH Police cruiser. File Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – Two men face charges they held a woman at gunpoint against her will at a West Side apartment.

On May 15, 2024, at approximately 10:15 AM, Manchester Police responded to 55 S. Main  Street for a report of a woman being threatened with a gun and held against her will inside an apartment. 

Arriving officers quickly located one male and took him into custody without incident. Police  also located the female caller and brought her to safety. 

Police made calls to the apartment in question and were able to make contact with another male.  A negotiator spoke with the man for a period of time, and he soon exited the building without  further incident. Officers cleared the apartment and a firearm was located inside. 

Both men were arrested, one of whom was identified as 40-year-old Jamal Barnwell of  Brooklyn, NY. He is charged with Criminal Threatening with a Deadly Weapon. and Criminal  Restraint. 

The second man was identified as 36-year-old Neil Pineda Landaverde of Manchester, who was  charged with Criminal Restraint and Resisting Arrest.

Screenshot 2024 05 15 at 4.20.11 PM
Locator Map of 55 S. Main St., Manchester, NH

 

 

About this Author

Manchester NH Police Department

This press release was issued by Manchester, NH, Police Department.

Email

See all of this author's posts