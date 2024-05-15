2 men face ‘criminal restraint’ charges after woman reports being held at gunpoint against her will

MANCHESTER, NH – Two men face charges they held a woman at gunpoint against her will at a West Side apartment.

On May 15, 2024, at approximately 10:15 AM, Manchester Police responded to 55 S. Main Street for a report of a woman being threatened with a gun and held against her will inside an apartment.

Arriving officers quickly located one male and took him into custody without incident. Police also located the female caller and brought her to safety.

Police made calls to the apartment in question and were able to make contact with another male. A negotiator spoke with the man for a period of time, and he soon exited the building without further incident. Officers cleared the apartment and a firearm was located inside.

Both men were arrested, one of whom was identified as 40-year-old Jamal Barnwell of Brooklyn, NY. He is charged with Criminal Threatening with a Deadly Weapon. and Criminal Restraint.

The second man was identified as 36-year-old Neil Pineda Landaverde of Manchester, who was charged with Criminal Restraint and Resisting Arrest.