MHT welcoming visitors for Aviation Day next week

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Kids interested in learning more about the inner workings of an airport or anyone else interested in aviation or, well, free stuff, is invited to head on over to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) for the airport’s Aviation Day event on Thursday, Aug. 19.

In Lot A, guests can visit the airport’s “Touch a Truck” display and learn about the ground-based vehicles used to help operate the airport and watch K9 demonstrations that show how police dogs protect the airport’s guests and facilities. Inside the pre-security area of the airport, there will be a paper airplane contest, MHT swag and pieces of a plane currently being built. There will also be information about job opportunities at MHT.

The event honors National Aviation Day, which was first established in 1939 by Franklin Delano Roosevelt to honor Orville Wright’s birthday.

“Based on the popularity of last year’s Aviation Day, we wanted to bring our airport community together again,” said MHT Director Ted Kitchens, A.A.E. “On this day, we celebrate aviation history, thank our passengers and airport staff, and help inform the community about what we do here at MHT.”

In accordance with FAA regulations, all employees and guests will be required to wear a face covering while inside MHT.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.