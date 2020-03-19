Members First Credit Union donates van to MPAL

MANCHESTER, NH – Members First Credit Union recently donated a van to the Manchester Police Athletic League (MPAL), a center city organization dedicated to mentoring at-risk youth. The van will allow the organization to implement transportation services, creating new experiences for MPAL’s youth outside of the facility. Members First’s donation of $19,490 comes from 20 percent of its 2018 net income specifically set aside for those in need. Recognizing the issues that confront its community, Members First is committed to using these funds to benefit critical community programs.

“We truly appreciate the efforts put forward by MPAL on behalf of our youth,” said Bruce Leighton, president and CEO, Members First Credit Union. “The organization continues to make a difference in our community and we’re honored to have the opportunity to support the growth and development of its programs.”

Operating under the guidance of a devoted Manchester Police Officer and a group of dedicated volunteers, MPAL is a non-profit, after school organization that connects cops and kids by offering free athletic, educational and enrichment instruction to youth, encouraging them to make the right choices. The organization strives to provide a safe, structured environment while fostering and maintaining positive relationships between the youth of the Greater Manchester area and members of the Manchester Police department.

“Members First Credit Union has long been a strong supporter of MPAL and they have once again shown their great partnership by donating a minivan,” said Jayna Stevens, director of operations and development, MPAL. “The amazing gift of independent transportation will open the door to unique experiences for our youth, allowing them to venture outside our facility and into the community. This donation allows MPAL to broaden the educational and enrichment activities we offer. We are incredibly grateful to call Members First Credit Union a partner and truly appreciate their commitment to our organization.”

For more information about MPAL, visit www.manchesterpoliceathleticleague.org.

For more information about Members First Credit Union and its ongoing community involvement, visit www.membersfirstnh.org.