Police waive fees for electronic records requests, asks public to call ahead and minimize foot traffic into HQ

MANCHESTER, NH – In response to the continuing concerns surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Manchester Police Department is again asking the public for assistance. In an effort to keep our personnel safe and our lobby clean we will be minimizing face-to-face contact whenever possible.

If you have non-emergency business we again ask that you call rather than walk in. The number is 603-668-8711.

To that end, there will no fingerprinting of any kind until further notice. Also, if you are in need of a copy of an incident or accident report, please call ahead. You will be directed to a member of the Records Division who will assist you.

All fees normally associated with obtaining said reports will be waived if sent electronically.

All emergency calls will be handled as usual, including crimes in progress, those of a violent nature, or crimes against a person. The number of officers on the streets has not decreased. We are working diligently to continue to provide the same level of service the city expects and deserves.

We understand this ever-changing situation has many people on edge, and this is unchartered territory for everyone. We continue to work with those at Manchester City Hall, the Health Department, and the Fire Department in maintaining a safe and healthy environment for the citizens of Manchester.

Please follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates.