Meet the Ward 6 candidates: Great North Aleworks hosting 2 ‘meet-and-greet’ events

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Carol Robidoux Civics, Elections, Events, Government 0
MANCHESTER, NH – A special election to fill the vacant Ward 6 aldermanic seat is set for May 9. Two candidates, Maxine Mosely and Crissy Kantor, are on the ballot.  We’ve planned two “meet and greets” for Ward 6 voters (or anyone interested) to come out and meet each candidate in a relaxed social setting with the help of our friends at Great North Aleworks.

April 17 – Maxine Mosely will be at Great North Aleworks from 5-7 p.m. to talk with voters and field your questions.

May 2 – Crissy Kantor will be at Great North Aleworks from 5-7 p.m. to talk with voters and field your questions.

We hope to see you there.

 

