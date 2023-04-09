Meet the Ward 6 candidates: Great North Aleworks hosting 2 ‘meet-and-greet’ events

MANCHESTER, NH – A special election to fill the vacant Ward 6 aldermanic seat is set for May 9. Two candidates, Maxine Mosely and Crissy Kantor, are on the ballot. We’ve planned two “meet and greets” for Ward 6 voters (or anyone interested) to come out and meet each candidate in a relaxed social setting with the help of our friends at Great North Aleworks.

April 17 – Maxine Mosely will be at Great North Aleworks from 5-7 p.m. to talk with voters and field your questions.

May 2 – Crissy Kantor will be at Great North Aleworks from 5-7 p.m. to talk with voters and field your questions.

We hope to see you there.