Pizza by helicopter, anyone? A few open spots remain in Aviation Museum’s Summer Camp program

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Aviation Museum of NH Community, Events 0
The Aviation Museum of N.H.’s first-ever ‘Flights of Discovery’ summer camp will include hands-on indoor and outdoor activities. The four-week day camp runs from Monday, July 10 through Thursday, Aug. 3.

LONDONDERRY, NH — The Aviation Museum of N.H. is taking its education outreach program to new heights this year with the launch of a new summer camp program for area youth.

The summer camp day program, called ‘Flights of Discovery,’ will run for four weeks, from Monday, July 10 through to Thursday, Aug. 3.

The camp is open to area students interested in exploring all aspects of aviation and aerospace. Several aviation-related field trips are included—and yes, the camp’s final day celebration will include pizza delivered by a helicopter.

“Our new summer camp is designed to stimulate and encourage the natural curiosity that young people have about flight,” said Debbora Losch, education director for the non-profit Aviation Museum of N.H.

The Aviation Museum of N.H.’s first-ever ‘Flights of Discovery’ summer camp will include a close encounter with the RV-12iS two-seat light sport aircraft recently completed by students at the Manchester (N.H.) School of Technology.

A few seats remain open; interested families are urged to register now. Enrollment information can be found at www.aviationmuseumofnh.org or by contacting Debbora Losch at dlosch@nhahs.org.

Financial aid is available for families who qualify. More details and contact info can be found at the museum’s website.

The ‘Flights of Discovery’ summer camp is divided into two sections: one for middle schoolers age 10-13, another for high school students age 14-17. The camp is limited to 20 students in each section.

Middle school students will engage in indoor and outdoor hands-on activities exploring topics ranging from the physics of flight to the arrangement of the solar system. High schoolers will explore career possibilities in aviation, which range from piloting to air traffic control and aircraft maintenance to aerospace engineering.

All participants will log time on the Aviation Museum’s professional grade Elite Flight Simulator, and will travel together on field trips that include a behind-the-scenes tour of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport and the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center and Planetarium.<

Students will also visit maintenance hangars and other airport facilities, and will get an up-close look at the RV-12iS two-seat aircraft recently completed by students at the Manchester (N.H.) School of Technology. Weather permitting, campers will see the student-built plane take to the skies!

The Aviation Museum of N.H.’s first-ever ‘Flights of Discovery’ summer camp includes a variety of hands-on activities designed to help young people explore the scientific principles behind flight.

Other activities include designing wings with specialized software, then outputting them on a 3-D printer and using the Aviation Museum’s vintage electro-mechanical wind tunnel to test the results for efficiency.

Most camp activities will take place at the Aviation Museum of N.H., which is located right next to Runway 17-35 at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. ‘Flights of Discovery’ will be run by experienced education professionals and volunteers.
The cost of the camp is $450 per week, or $1,800 total for the full program. Financial aid and tuition scholarships are available to all students who qualify.
“We’ve designed our first-ever Aviation Summer Camp to be the best experience possible, but no one should be turned away by an inability to pay,” Losch said. “I encourage families to ask about financial assistance so that all students can have what may be a life-changing experience.”
For more information and to apply, visit www.aviationmuseumofnh.org and click on the links about the aviation summer camp.
The Aviation Museum, a non-profit 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization based in the 1937 art deco passenger terminal at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, is dedicated to preserving the Granite State’s rich aviation past, and also inspiring today’s students to become the aviation pioneers of tomorrow.
Named the ‘Best Place to Take Kids’ in Southern N.H.three years in a row (from 2021 to 2023) in the annual Hippo Reader’s Poll, the Aviation Museum is open to the public Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sundays 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 age 13 and up; $5 ages 6 to 13, seniors 65 and over, active/retired military; kids 5 and under free.
The Aviation Museum is located at 27 Navigator Road, off Harvey Road, in Londonderry, N.H. For more information, visit www.aviationmuseumofnh.org or call (603) 669-4820. Follow the Aviation Museum online on www.facebook.com/nhahs.

