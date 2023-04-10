Pizza by helicopter, anyone? A few open spots remain in Aviation Museum’s Summer Camp program

LONDONDERRY, NH — The Aviation Museum of N.H. is taking its education outreach program to new heights this year with the launch of a new summer camp program for area youth.

The summer camp day program, called ‘Flights of Discovery,’ will run for four weeks, from Monday, July 10 through to Thursday, Aug. 3.

The camp is open to area students interested in exploring all aspects of aviation and aerospace. Several aviation-related field trips are included—and yes, the camp’s final day celebration will include pizza delivered by a helicopter.

“Our new summer camp is designed to stimulate and encourage the natural curiosity that young people have about flight,” said Debbora Losch, education director for the non-profit Aviation Museum of N.H.

A few seats remain open; interested families are urged to register now. Enrollment information can be found at www.aviationmuseumofnh.org or by contacting Debbora Losch at dlosch@nhahs.org.

Financial aid is available for families who qualify. More details and contact info can be found at the museum’s website.

The ‘Flights of Discovery’ summer camp is divided into two sections: one for middle schoolers age 10-13, another for high school students age 14-17. The camp is limited to 20 students in each section.

Middle school students will engage in indoor and outdoor hands-on activities exploring topics ranging from the physics of flight to the arrangement of the solar system. High schoolers will explore career possibilities in aviation, which range from piloting to air traffic control and aircraft maintenance to aerospace engineering.

All participants will log time on the Aviation Museum’s professional grade Elite Flight Simulator, and will travel together on field trips that include a behind-the-scenes tour of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport and the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center and Planetarium.<

Students will also visit maintenance hangars and other airport facilities, and will get an up-close look at the RV-12iS two-seat aircraft recently completed by students at the Manchester (N.H.) School of Technology. Weather permitting, campers will see the student-built plane take to the skies!

Other activities include designing wings with specialized software, then outputting them on a 3-D printer and using the Aviation Museum’s vintage electro-mechanical wind tunnel to test the results for efficiency.