May 13-18 weekly DHHS COVID-19 update: 3,889 positive results with 9 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, May 19, 2022, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced 3,889 new positive COVID-19 test results between Friday, May 13 and Wednesday, May 18.

Last Thursday’s data was included in the last daily report on Friday, May 13. Moving forward, all weekly updates will cover Thursday of the previous week through Wednesday of the current week.

For the previous week, DHHS announce 9 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Last Thursday’s data was included in the last daily report on Friday, May 13. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

There are currently 36 people being treated for COVID-19 in New Hampshire hospitals. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 320,445 cases diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated May 19, 2022, 9 a.m.)