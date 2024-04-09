March opioid data for Manchester and Nashua: Up 30% but slightly lower than March 2023

AMR medics responded to a total of 70 suspected opioid ODs in Nashua and Manchester during March 2024; 50 in Manchester and 20 in Nashua; 10 of those calls were suspected opioid OD deaths: 6 were in Manchester and 4 were in Nashua.

March ended the recent trend of significant decreases in the monthly number of suspected opioid overdoses in both Nashua and Manchester. The March suspected opioid overdose number was up 30% from February but remained slightly lower than the last 12-month monthly average. I have included a look back comparison of the first quarter of 2024 to the first quarter of 2023 that shows where we stand this 1st quarter period vs. last year’s 1st quarter period.

Please keep in mind that due to the nature of the opioid epidemic and its clear history of unpredictability, it is always possible that this trend could quickly change.

2024 March Nashua –

Suspected opioid ODs – 20

Suspected fatal opioid ODs – 4

20% of the suspected opioid ODs in Nashua were fatal in March.

2024 March Manchester –

Suspected opioid ODs – 50

Suspected fatal opioid ODs – 6

12% of the suspected opioid ODs in Manchester were fatal in March.

In NH, anyone can seek substance use disorder treatment by accessing the NH Doorway program 24/7. To access the NH Doorway program, call 2-1-1 at any time of the day or night, or visit www.thedoorway.nh.gov. If you believe someone is overdosing call 9-1-1 immediately.

To help prevent death, it is critical that people who use illicit drugs do not use them alone and have Narcan readily available. Narcan is available throughout New Hampshire at most pharmacies. It is available free of charge from local public health departments & any NH Doorway location. It is completely safe and easy to administer. Narcan is now available over the counter, meaning it is available without a prescription.

As always, please do not hesitate to contact me with any questions. Feel free to share this information with anyone you feel it may be helpful to.

BELOW: March AMR stats for Manchester and Nashua