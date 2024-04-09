Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler with afternoon showers, high of 59

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

Today will be mainly cloudy and cooler with a few passing showers this afternoon with a high in the upper 50s.

5-Day Outlook, April 10-April 14

Today: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few afternoon showers. High 59 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low 43 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Periods of showers (.25″). High 53 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mild & windy with some rain (.50″). Low 52 (feel like 37) Winds: SE 20-25 mph
Friday: Cloudy, windy, & warmer with periods of rain (.50″) High 64 Winds: S 15-25 mph (gusts to 40 mph)
Friday night: Partly cloudy, windy, & mild. Low 46 (feel like 42) Winds: SSW 10-20 mph
Saturday: Cloudy with a few breaks of sunshine and windy. High 56 Winds: SW 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Breezy with some clearing late. Low 42 Winds: SW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Some sun & breezy. High 60 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 46 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Weather News

Astronomical tides will reach their monthly peak this week. Minor coastal flooding is possible around the time of high tide as a result, with the greatest threat during the early overnight or very early morning hours today through Friday. The combination of rain and snowmelt through late week could lead to minor flooding impacts as soils are wet and stream flows are already elevated.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next week will be dry with temperatures in the 60s.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

**The US Forest Service Mount Washington Avalanche Center has issued a backcountry avalanche warning. This avalanche warning does not apply to operating ski areas.

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Click here to check out the current conditions at NH Ski Resorts!

