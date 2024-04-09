Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler with afternoon showers, high of 59

**The US Forest Service Mount Washington Avalanche Center has issued a backcountry avalanche warning. This avalanche warning does not apply to operating ski areas.

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

