March 6 Pizza Tournament Update

Hello Manchester!

The Second Round of the Manchester Ink Link Pizza Madness Tournament is underway and upset alerts abound – here’s an update with the approximate scores as of about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6.

Voters can vote an unlimited amount of times, but each contestant may only get 100 anonymous votes, with any anonymous votes after that not counting toward the official total. Voters who put their name and why they’re supporting a contestant will not be considered anonymous.

We’ll tally up the official total when polls close for this round on Thursday, March 7, with disqualified anonymous votes examined at that time.

A map of all the contestants can be found here.

North Region

(#1) Chelby’s: 449 vs. (#8) Supreme Pizza – Hooksett: 125

(#2) Pizza by Rocco: 72 vs. (#7) Yianni’s Pizza – Bedford: 15

(#3) Souvlaki: 101 vs. (#11) Pizza Market: 23

(#4) Sal’s Pizza: 54 vs. (#5) Market Basket – Hooksett: 27

South Region

(#1) Alley Cat Pizzeria: 640 vs. (#8) Pizza 911: 1609

(#2) 900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria: 231 vs. (#10) Fratello’s: 47

(#3) Crown Tavern: 77 vs. (#6) Pizza Man – Industrial Park Drive: 608

(#5) Elm House of Pizza: 378 vs. (#13) Salona’s: 525

East Region

(#1) Fotia’s: 245 vs. (#9) Little Caesar’s: 19

(#2) Pindo’s: 110 vs. (#7) Moe Joe’s: 9

(#3) Grand Slam Pizza – S. Mammoth: 51 vs. (#6) Puritan Backroom: 57

(#4) Pizza Express: 8 vs. (#5) Venice Old Style Pizza: 31

West Region

(#1) Deadproof: 906 vs. (#8) Hot Stone Pizzeria: 525

(#2) Vintage Pizza: 149 vs. (#7) Olympus Pizza: 23

(#3) Season Tickets Sports Pub: 66 vs. (#6) Annula’s Pizza and Deli: 62

(#4) Jimmy’s House of Pizza: 119 vs. (#5) Rizza’s Pizza: 121

