State Rep. Linda Harriott-Gathright Endorses Cinde Warmington for Governor

Concord, NH – Today, State Representative Linda Harriott-Gathright (D-Nashua) announced her endorsement of Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington for Governor. As the Ranking Democratic Member of the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee, Representative Harriott-Gathright is known for her commitment to civil rights and equal justice.

“Cinde is the leader we need to take back the corner office and ensure Democrats win up and down the ballot this November,” said Representative Linda Harriott-Gathright. “Having already represented working families in 8 out of New Hampshire’s 10 counties on the Executive Council, Cinde has statewide experience and a proven track record of delivering results. As our next governor, she will work to create a state where every Granite Stater can live free and thrive.”

“Representative Harriott-Gathright has been a crucial voice for Nashua and I am so honored to have her on our team,” said Cinde Warmington. “Together, we will fight for more affordable housing, greater access to health care, stronger gun safety measures, and higher wages for working families so that all Granite Staters have the opportunity to thrive.”

Representative Harriott-Gathright’s endorsement adds to Warmington’s extensive list of supporters. Her campaign for the corner office has been endorsed by SEA/SEIU Local 1984, former Governor Howard Dean, former Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter, former Executive Councilor Dudley Dudley, Senator Becky Whitley, Senator Donovan Fenton, Senator Sue Prentiss, Mayor Jay Kahn, Mayor Byron Champlin, Mayor Andrew Hosmer, Mayor Dale Girard, as well as hundreds of other state and local leaders, activists, and grassroots voters from across New Hampshire’s 10 counties.

A full list of Warmington’s endorsements can be found here.