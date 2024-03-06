Thursday’s weather: Rainy and windy, high of 47

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Thursday’s Weather
Today a flood watch is in effect through this evening for the possibility of flooding caused by excessive rainfall. Cooler with occasional rain and drizzle; windy in the morning; watch for areas of flooding; travel will be slow.
5-Day Outlook, March 7-11
Weather Alerts
Next week, Wednesday through the weekend, temperatures will be likely above normal.
Next week, Wednesday through the weekend, precipitation leaning above normal.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain and snow are likely with a chance of freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the mid-30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 above.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain is likely with possible snow showers and freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the mid-30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
