Thursday’s weather: Rainy and windy, high of 47

Today: Periods of rain (.30″) and drizzle are likely and windy. High 47 (feel like 39) Winds: NNE 10-20+ mph

Tonight: Cloudy with some clearing late & windy. Low 34 (feel like 24) Winds: NNE 10-20 mph

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny & nice. High 52 Winds: N 5-10 mph

Friday night: Mainly clear. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 46 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Saturday night: (Set clocks ahead 1 hour.) Cloudy with rain (.50″) late. Low 37 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Cloudy with periods of rain (.70″); some flooding possible. High 47 (feel like 42) Winds: S 10-15 mph

Sunday night: Windy with some light snow late (less than 1″) Low 32 (feel like 18) Winds: W 10-20 mph