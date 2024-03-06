Thursday’s weather: Rainy and windy, high of 47

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

 

Thursday’s Weather

Today a flood watch is in effect through this evening for the possibility of flooding caused by excessive rainfall. Cooler with occasional rain and drizzle; windy in the morning; watch for areas of flooding; travel will be slow.

5-Day Outlook, March 7-11

Today: Periods of rain (.30″) and drizzle are likely and windy. High 47 (feel like 39) Winds: NNE 10-20+ mph
Tonight: Cloudy with some clearing late & windy. Low 34 (feel like 24) Winds: NNE 10-20 mph
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny & nice. High 52 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Friday night: Mainly clear. Low 29 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 46 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: (Set clocks ahead 1 hour.) Cloudy with rain (.50″) late. Low 37 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Cloudy with periods of rain (.70″); some flooding possible. High 47 (feel like 42) Winds: S 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Windy with some light snow late (less than 1″) Low 32 (feel like 18) Winds: W 10-20 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Weather Alerts

Next week, Wednesday through the weekend, temperatures will be likely above normal. 814temp.new scaled

Next week, Wednesday through the weekend, precipitation leaning above normal. 814prcp.new scaled

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Daylight Saving Time starts March 10 so Saturday night before you go to bed “spring ahead” by adjusting your clocks ahead one hour.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain and snow are likely with a chance of freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the mid-30s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Rain is likely with possible snow showers and freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the mid-30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

