March 5: Symphony NH presents Mozart’s Requiem

Experience Mozart’s Requiem live on March 5, 3-4 p.m.

Symphony NH’s collaborative spirit is on display in this sure-to-bring-the-house-down performance of one of the foremost and well-known choral works, Mozart’s Requiem. Joining SNH to perform the radiant Rex Tremendae and other stirring choral passages are the Nashua Choral Society and Nashoba Valley Chorale. Four rising singers from the area serve as soloists on this memorable afternoon. The concert takes place in the stunning Immaculate Conception Church, 216 East Dunstable Road, Nashua.

If you have yet to experience Mozart’s Requiem LIVE, you won’t want to miss this performance of one of the foremost and beloved works in choral repertoire.

Senior Discount / Student and Teens $10 / Youth 12 and under FREE with purchase of Adult or Senior Ticket

Tickets & More Info at www.symphonynh.org/events/mozarts-requiem