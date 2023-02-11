Travelers evacuated, in-bound flights restricted after ‘security threat’ to Spirit Airlines at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport

Story was Updated at 3:15 p.m.

LONDONDERRY, NH –A “security threat” at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Saturday morning shut down some operations, prompted an evacuation, and all inbound air traffic was stopped on the tarmac beyond the gates for several hours.

Londonderry police confirmed that Spirit Airlines Flight 2025 (MHT-TPA) bound for Tampa, FLA, was searched and cleared by law enforcement following a security incident at the airport just before 11 a.m. The flight was scheduled to leave the airport at 11:25 and arrive in Tampa at 3 p.m. The flight finally did take-off from Manchester at 2:50 p.m. and was expected to arrive in Tampa at 6:23 p.m.

At a 3 p.m. press conference, Manchester Airport Director Ted Kitchens called the response “impressive” after a threatening phone call was made at about 10:50 a.m. The threat involved Spirit Airlines, but Kitchens declined to comment further. He said once the threat was determined to be “non-credible,” operations were gradually restored.

Londonderry Police Capt. Patrick Cheetham said his department trains regularly for such emergencies. He said the FBI would be continuing the investigation from this point.

Mayor Joyce Craig said “safety is of the utmost importance here,” and said she appreciated the collaborative investigation. “I think it’s a great example of how serious we are” in insuring the safety of travelers in and out of Manchester, Craig said.

At the height of the incident traffic heading into the airport significantly backed up from vehicles arriving to drop off and pick up passengers. Many arriving people had no idea of what was happening and were stuck in traffic for over an hour. All baggage and passengers were rescreened and police dogs swept the aircraft and terminal.

Signature Aircraft services moved refueling trucks away from an aircraft, and firefighting from the airport was positioned nearby.

New Hampshire State Police Bomb Squad was notified and sent personnel and specially trained K9s to the airport. All baggage and passengers were rescreened and police dogs swept the aircraft and terminal.

At about 1:15 p.m. two aircraft waiting to approach gates were cleared to unload passengers. Radio broadcasts indicated TSA inbound checkpoint would remain closed while the two incoming aircraft were deplaned. Incoming passengers were able to gather their luggage and then could leave the airport.

The New Hampshire Department of Safety put out a press release at about 1 p.m. saying they were monitoring a security threat. They said passengers should follow Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Twitter for updates on flights. Members of the media should contact Capt. Patrick Cheetham with the Londonderry Police Department atpcheetham@londonderrynhpd. gov or (603) 432-1113 for additional information.

“The safety of New Hampshire residents and visitors is always the Department’s first priority. Anyone who sees something suspicious should immediately contact local law enforcement or 9-1-1.”

The threat was reported publicly in a series of Tweets by the Manchester airport. As of 1:40 p.m. it appeared that operations were resuming and flights were boarding as usual.

Jeffrey Hastings contributed to this report.