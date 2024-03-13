March 25-30: Spring cleaning pottery sale at Studio 550 Art Center

MANCHESTER, NH – Studio 550 is hosting a spring cleaning sale from March 25-30 from 12-8PM daily at its location at 550 Elm Street. Sales of pottery, glass, and other handmade items benefit the International Institute of New England, the Clay for Kids Fund, and local makers.

Come find early Mother’s Day Gifts (or really early holiday gifts) and support local organizations and makers at the same time. All pottery and stained glass work will be under $45, with most in the $1-20 range.

There are three elements to the sale:

Studio Member & Staff Spring Cleaning Tables:

Find mugs, bowls, vases, plates, cups and more made by over 15 different makers at Studio 550. These people create work year-round, and at a certain point, a maker wants to clear out old designs, things with small blemishes and pieces that are taking up space and not getting used. This is our annual sale to clear out the old by selling at a discount! Most work will be priced between $1 and $30. The Stained Glass teacher, Theresa Caulkins, will also have smaller glass works for sale.

Pottery for a Purpose Table:

Find an eclectic mix of mugs, bowls, planters and more for $20 or less. All proceeds go to The International Institute of New England. This organization creates opportunities for refugees and immigrants to succeed through resettlement, education, career advancement and pathways to citizenship.

Clay for Kids Scholarship Table:

Old abandoned workshop pottery is sold for $1 a piece to fund a scholarship for local youth to attend our after-school classes or creativity camps at a discounted rate. As a special deal to raise more funds (and clear out more pots) we are providing brown lunch bags. Fill one up to the brim with these abandoned workshop pots for $5! Donations are also welcome for the Scholarship.

The sale is live during normal studio open hours from 12-8 p.m. The handmade gift shop at the Studio entrance is open year-round, and visitors will also be able to shop that room. It has other items like plants, knitted goods, carved spoons, cutting boards, jewelry, stickers and prints.

More information can be found on our website at 550arts.com or on the Facebook event page.