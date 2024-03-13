March 13 Pizza Madness Update

Hello Manchester!

We’re down to the final 16 contestants in our quest to find the Queen City’s favorite pizza. Here are your updates as of approximately 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13.

You can find the ballot for this round here. Per reader request, we’ve placed all of the contests on one ballot. We’ll update preliminary tallies frequently over the next week and give a final tally on Thursday, March 14.

Readers can vote as many times as they wish, but each competitor may only receive 100 anonymous votes. A vote will be considered anonymous if a voter does not provide their name and a unique reason why they voted the way they did for their favorite competitor(s).

North Region

(#1) Chelby’s – 995 vs. (#4) Sal’s Pizza – 589

(#2) Pizza by Rocco – 368 vs. (#3) Souvlaki – 314

South Region

(#5) Elm House of Pizza – 625 vs. (#8) Pizza 911 – 196

(#2) 900 Degrees Neapolitan Pizza – 781 vs. (#6) Pizza Man – Industrial Park Drive – 848

East Region

(#1) Fotia’s – 551 vs. (#5) Venice Old Style Pizza – 223

(#2) Pindo’s – 516 vs. (#6) Puritan Backroom – 274

West Region