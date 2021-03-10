March 10: Virtual Career and Internship Fair

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire College & University Council is moving forward with its annual career fair this spring, but instead of gathering in person downtown, NHCUC is offering this event virtually in order to connect hundreds of soon-to-be college grads with several dozen employers. The NHCUC Career and Internship Fair will be held Wednesday, March 10 from 1-5 pm. To join: 2021 Virtual Career & Internship Fair hosted by NHCUC Registration | Eventbrite

“The resilience of employers and students is remarkable and although it isn’t safe to gather in large numbers in person, we still found several colleges, universities and businesses of all kinds wanted to move forward with this event,” explains Debby Scire, President & CEO of the New Hampshire College and University Council. “Last year, COVID-19 hit just as we would have placed the finishing touches on our 2020 event and we had to cancel. This year, we are thrilled to be back.”

Hundreds of students from NHTI, Colby-Sawyer, Southern New Hampshire University, New England College, Keene State College, Franklin Pierce College, Saint Anselm College, Rivier University, Plymouth State College and others are signed up; graduating seniors looking for employment opportunity will all be online in one place.

42 area businesses and non-profits who are all hiring have signed up to participate thus far, including BAE, Eversource, EastersealsNH, Genesis Healthcare, NH State Police, iHeart Media and Melanson CPAs. Company recruiters believe this virtual fair concept can be successful because they can talk to a large number of students all at once, while still being able to have a one-on-one skills assessment and job interview.

Before the pandemic, students were told to bring plenty of copies of their resume for in-person interviews, and to make sure they offer a firm handshake,” says Scire. “Eye contact still matters a lot in a virtual setting, but despite the change in venue, there are still plenty of opportunities to network, impress, even receive a job offer.”

The job market remains robust according to the latest statistics in New Hampshire. Although the unemployment rate has risen to 4% over the last year due to COVID-19, jobs are available in several sectors including health care, accounting, law enforcement, education and more.

“Given the college debt load facing graduates, it is essential for graduates to enter the workforce with a good-paying job as quickly as possible,” explains Scire. “And businesses understand our job fair features some of the best and brightest of the Class of 2021, so more of them are signing up to participate.”

Participating businesses include:

BAE Systems

Bankers Life

Barton Associates

Brattleboro Retreat

Campus Compact for NH – AmeriCorps Programs

Catholic Medical Center

Cheshire Medical Center

City Year AmeriCorps

Crotched Mountain School

Dartmouth College

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health

Easterseals NH

Electronic Imaging Materials, Inc.

Enterprise Rent A Car

Equitable

Eversource

Expo IT

Fleur de Lis Camp

Franco-American Centre

Genesis HealthCare

Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains

Goodwill Northern New England AmeriCorps Program

Granite State College Graduate Programs

iHeartMedia

John Galt Staffing

Lake Sunapee Region VNA & Hospice

Loon Weddings

Melanson CPAS

Merrimack School District

mthree

National Ecological Observatory Network (NEON) Program

New Chapter, Inc.

New England Center for Children

New Hampshire Public Radio, Inc. (NHPR)

NH State Police

NH State Police – Marine Patrol

Northwestern Mutual

Planned Parenthood New Hampshire Action Fund

Realizing Children’s Strengths (RCS) Learning Center

Seaboard Int’l Forest Products

Sherwin Williams

Southern District YMCA/Camp Lincoln

State of Maine Department of Health and Human Services

St. Joseph Hospital

Sunrun

The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester

Timken

Youth Villages

Questions about the event? Contact Larissa Striga at striga@compactnh.org

