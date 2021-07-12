Manchester School District announces new principal of MST

MANCHESTER, NH – On Monday, Manchester School District announced the hiring of the new principal for Manchester School of Technology, Robert Kleiman.

Kleiman comes to Manchester from Boston public schools, and brings 37 years of educational experience in both urban and rural settings. He has served in a wide variety of roles in his career, including teacher, operational leader of high schools, assistant principal, and academy director at a career and technical education school.

“I am excited about working with the students and staff at MST, as well as with all of the community stakeholders. It’s my hope that we can build upon the strong teaching and learning and give the students what they need to succeed in college and career,” Kleiman said.

“Mr. Kleiman comes to us with a rich, diverse educational background, which was the perfect fit for MST,” said Superintendent John Goldhardt. “He has quickly begun to acquaint himself with the school, district and community – I hope everyone will join us in welcoming him to Manchester.”

Kleiman replaces Karen Hannigan-Machado, who retired at the end of the school year.