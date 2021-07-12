Guardrail Work on I-93 in Hooksett

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) anticipates temporary lane closures and permanent shoulder closures in order to perform work on the median barrier on I-93. This work, which begins Monday, July 12, 2021 involves removing and replacing median guardrail along I-93 in Hooksett on both the north and south bound travel ways between the Toll Plaza, the I-293/I-93 Split, as well as removing guardrail under the I-293 ramp overpass.

Travel may be impacted during daytime commuter hours. Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone, obeying all posted signs. R. S. Audley, Inc. of Bow, NH is the contractor for this $700,000 guardrail improvement project, expected to be completed fall of 2021.

